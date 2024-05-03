AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

