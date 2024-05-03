Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AQN opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$12.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,475.00%.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

