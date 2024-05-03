Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

