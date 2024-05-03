Alibaba Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 329,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 243,619 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $80.33 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

