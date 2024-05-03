Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $177.37 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 354377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.56.

The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

