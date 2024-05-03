Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 65,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 438,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.