AlTi Global (ALTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect AlTi Global to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69. AlTi Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

