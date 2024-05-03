Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.62 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARR

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.58 million, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 233.62, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.15.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.