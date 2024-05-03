Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

