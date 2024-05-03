Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

