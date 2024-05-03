Amprius Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:AMPX)

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.