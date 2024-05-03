Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ET stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

