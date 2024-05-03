Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $32.93

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.93.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
