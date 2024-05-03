Analyzing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) & Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -14.06% -56.15% -31.25% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $73.91 million 0.62 -$10.39 million ($0.09) -3.66 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inuvo and Oliveda International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inuvo and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.21%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Risk and Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inuvo beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences which can serve multiple creative formats including display, video, audio and native across multiple device types including desktop, mobile, tablet, connected/smart TV and game consoles. It also offers Bonfire, a marketing and advertising solution which can be provided directly to brands and where a collection of data, analytics, software and publishing is used to align advertising messages with consumers across websites online. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

