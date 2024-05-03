Analyzing Skye Bioscience (SKYE) & Its Competitors

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 985 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skye Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6275 18537 44043 907 2.57

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.61%. Given Skye Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.22 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $152.68 million -1.42

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skye Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,409.73% -256.80% -30.10%

Summary

Skye Bioscience competitors beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

