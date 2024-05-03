ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Up 16.4%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.95 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 2,657,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,074,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
ANGLE Trading Up 13.8 %
About ANGLE
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
See Also
