Angus Barker Sells 2,720,000 Shares of Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Free Report) insider Angus Barker sold 2,720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$299,200.00 ($196,842.11).

Get Australian Rare Earths alerts:

Australian Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Australian Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Australian Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earths mineral resource opportunities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Koppamurra project located in South Australia and Victoria. The company was formerly known as Tawel Exploration Pty Ltd and changed its name to Australian Rare Earths Limited in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.