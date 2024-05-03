ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY24 guidance at $4.26-4.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.260-4.670 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,466. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.