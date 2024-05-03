Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

