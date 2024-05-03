Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

