Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $1.04. Aptevo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 25,926,523 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 17.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

