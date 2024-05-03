AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.77. AquaBounty Technologies shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 11,883 shares traded.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AQB

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,114.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.