Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Aramark worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Aramark by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.91 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

