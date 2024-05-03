ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $110.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $143.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

