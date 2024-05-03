Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $119.00 at Evercore ISI

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 147.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.