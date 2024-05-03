Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $122.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

