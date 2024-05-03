Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
ASPN opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.41.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
