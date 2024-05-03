Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.