Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
