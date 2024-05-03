Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

