Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,913 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

