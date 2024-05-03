Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

