Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,072 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $70.02 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

