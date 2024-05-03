Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 140.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

