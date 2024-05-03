Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,607 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

