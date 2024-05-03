Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.