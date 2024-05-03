Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Redwood Trust worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $836.19 million, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

