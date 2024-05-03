Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

