AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 331213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.