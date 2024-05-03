AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 64.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $14,270,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $13,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,884,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 750,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

