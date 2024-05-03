Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.01.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.