Barclays Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $89.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE QSR opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.