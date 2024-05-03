Baxter International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,209 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,265 put options.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

