Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.90

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.90 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.76). Bellevue Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 1,431,872 shares traded.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.09. The stock has a market cap of £786.08 million and a PE ratio of 892.50.

Bellevue Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare

About Bellevue Healthcare

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 324 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £498.96 ($626.76). In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 324 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £498.96 ($626.76). Also, insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £17,649.94 ($22,170.51). 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.