Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.90

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.90 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.76). Bellevue Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 1,431,872 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.09. The stock has a market cap of £786.08 million and a PE ratio of 892.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
