Benchmark Lowers UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $133.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $137.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

