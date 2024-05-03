Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

