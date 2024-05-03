Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $410.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 409.60 ($5.15). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.15), with a volume of 2,262,183 shares.

Biffa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

