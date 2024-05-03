BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $924.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

