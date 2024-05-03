Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 215.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

