BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 14,095 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

About BlackRock Total Return ETF

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

